Prof. Atuguba warns of systemic child marriage issue in Ghana

Professor Raymond Atuguba, Dean of the University of Ghana School of Law, has brought attention to the widespread prevalence of child marriages in Ghana, citing the recent controversial union between 63-year-old Gborbu Wulomo and 13-year-old Naa Okromo as a symptom of a larger systemic issue.



Highlighting that such marriages are not isolated incidents but rather indicative of a broader problem, the legal professor emphasized the necessity of a comprehensive approach to tackle the underlying issues.



The customary ceremony, which was live-streamed on Saturday, March 30, 2024, has sparked public outrage, leading to calls for the apprehension of Gborbu Wulomo.



Initially reported that the girl was 12 years old, her age later changed to 13 during the week and eventually to 16 during a press conference by the Nungua traditional council.



During an interview on Citi TV's The Big Issue, Professor Atuguba remarked, "this is just one of several happenings across the country that seem to have come into the limelight so we are not dealing with an isolated case, we are dealing with a systemic number of issues and we need to approach them holistically."



He also praised the discourse surrounding the issue since its public emergence, describing it as constructive and indicating that it strengthens Ghana's democracy.