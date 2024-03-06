Prof. Audrey Gadzekpo barred from Goaso over criticism of anti-LGBTQ+ bill

General News of Wednesday, 6 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Nana Akwasi Bosompra I, the Omanhene of the Goaso Traditional Area in the Ahafo Region, has issued a stern warning to Professor Audrey Gadzekpo, Chairperson of the Center for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana), indicating that she should not enter his traditional area under any circumstance.



This decision comes after Prof. Gadzekpo criticized the passage of the Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill, known as the anti-LGBTQ+ bill, by Parliament.



According to the professor, the Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill is "flawed and unconstitutional."



The Goaso Omanhene, in an interview on Hot FM, stated his disappointment in the professor's comment on the bill passage, stating, "Inform the professor that I do not wish to meet with her during any programs in Goaso. She must understand she is not welcome in Goaso, even if she has a scheduled program here. Please convey to her that Nana Goaso has expressed that she is not welcome in this area."



The traditional leader also called on the National House Chief to support the passage of the anti-LGBTQ bill into law.