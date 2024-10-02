Prof. Ayensu-Danquah has worked more than Akufo-Addo in Essikado-Ketan – B.O.T

Politics of Wednesday, 2 October 2024

Source: myxyzonline.com

Chartered Economist and NDC member, Bernard Oduro Takyi (BOT), has criticized the Akufo-Addo administration for neglecting the Essikado-Ketan Constituency in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis.



Speaking at the campaign launch for NDC Parliamentary Candidate Prof. Dr. Grace Ayensu-Danquah on September 29, 2024, BOT accused the NPP government of having no development projects in the area despite years of loyalty from constituents.



He argued that the current MP, Joe Ghartey, has achieved little during his four terms.



Prof. Ayensu-Danquah promised to deliver development and good governance if elected, highlighting her personal efforts to support the community.