You are here: HomeNews2024 10 02Article 1988336

Politics of Wednesday, 2 October 2024

    

Source: myxyzonline.com

Prof. Ayensu-Danquah has worked more than Akufo-Addo in Essikado-Ketan – B.O.T

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

BOT accused the NPP government of having no development projects BOT accused the NPP government of having no development projects

Chartered Economist and NDC member, Bernard Oduro Takyi (BOT), has criticized the Akufo-Addo administration for neglecting the Essikado-Ketan Constituency in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis.

Speaking at the campaign launch for NDC Parliamentary Candidate Prof. Dr. Grace Ayensu-Danquah on September 29, 2024, BOT accused the NPP government of having no development projects in the area despite years of loyalty from constituents.

He argued that the current MP, Joe Ghartey, has achieved little during his four terms.

Prof. Ayensu-Danquah promised to deliver development and good governance if elected, highlighting her personal efforts to support the community.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment