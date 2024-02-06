Prof. Bokpin attributes energy sector revenue shortfalls to political secrecy

General News of Tuesday, 6 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Professor Godfred Bokpin, lecturer at the University of Ghana Business School, has linked the persistent revenue shortfalls in Ghana's energy sector to frequent political transactions shrouded in secrecy.



Highlighting an annual revenue shortfall of GH₵23 billion in the energy sector, the economist stressed that addressing the root causes is essential before implementing any new tax policy.



Prof. Bokpin identified political influence and opaque procurement processes as major impediments to the country's revenue generation.



"The problem is that politically connected transactions, inflate cost on the average Ghanaian and if we continue like that it doesn’t matter the level of adjustments there will always be losses," he said in an interview on JoyNews.



His comments follow the government's decision to impose a 15% Value Added Tax (VAT) on residential electricity consumption, a move Prof. Bokpin cautioned against as a quick fix for the sector's challenges. He argued that such measures would only provide temporary solutions and called for addressing the underlying problems of revenue generation.



Prof. Bokpin suggested that an independent and politically unencumbered operation of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) could contribute to resolving these issues.