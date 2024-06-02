You are here: HomeNews2024 06 02Article 1945445

General News of Sunday, 2 June 2024

    

Source: thebftonline.com

Prof E.K Derbile appointed second VC of SDD-Dumbo University

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Professor Emmanuel K. Derbile Professor Emmanuel K. Derbile

Professor Emmanuel K. Derbile has been appointed as the second Vice-Chancellor of Simon Diedong Dumbo University of Business and Integrated Development Studies (SDD-UBIDS), succeeding Philip Duku Osei.

The appointment, effective May 1, 2024, follows Prof. Osei's retirement. Prof. Derbile, previously the university's Pro-Vice Chancellor, brings over 24 years of experience in academia.

He has held various leadership roles, including Acting Principal of the Wa campus of UDS and Dean of Faculty.

Prof. Derbile is a Professor of Development Planning and has led numerous projects and consultancy assignments, focusing on environmental change, vulnerability to climate change, and development planning.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment