Prof E.K Derbile appointed second VC of SDD-Dumbo University

General News of Sunday, 2 June 2024

Source: thebftonline.com

Professor Emmanuel K. Derbile has been appointed as the second Vice-Chancellor of Simon Diedong Dumbo University of Business and Integrated Development Studies (SDD-UBIDS), succeeding Philip Duku Osei.



The appointment, effective May 1, 2024, follows Prof. Osei's retirement. Prof. Derbile, previously the university's Pro-Vice Chancellor, brings over 24 years of experience in academia.



He has held various leadership roles, including Acting Principal of the Wa campus of UDS and Dean of Faculty.



Prof. Derbile is a Professor of Development Planning and has led numerous projects and consultancy assignments, focusing on environmental change, vulnerability to climate change, and development planning.