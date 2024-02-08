Prof Eric Danquah urges African governments to prioritize agricultural investment

General News of Thursday, 8 February 2024

Prof. Eric Danquah, the recipient of the prestigious 2022 Africa Food Prize, has issued a compelling call to African governments, urging them to amplify investments in the agricultural sector.



In a recent interview, Prof. Danquah lamented the acute lack of governmental support for agricultural science, attributing it to short-sightedness among leaders.



"Despite typically being farmers themselves, many African politicians mentally uncouple farming and science," Prof. Danquah stated, emphasizing the disconnect between policymakers and the agricultural research community.



He stressed the necessity of funding research and development initiatives, underscoring the importance of agricultural innovation in ensuring the prosperity of smallholder farmers.



Drawing from the wisdom of a former Tanzanian president, Prof. Danquah likened agriculture without investment to "dancing without music," highlighting the essential role of financial backing in agricultural advancement.



The founding director of the West Africa Centre for Crop Improvement (WACCI) at the University of Ghana emphasized the imperative for Africa to reduce its reliance on food imports. Prof. Danquah condemned the expenditure of foreign exchange on crops that could be cultivated domestically, branding it as both wasteful and unsustainable.



"When good African science gets into their hands, our farmers can compete, improve their livelihoods, and feed their countries," Prof. Danquah said, advocating for the dissemination of cutting-edge agricultural technologies to empower local farmers.



Prof. Danquah emphasized the importance of leveraging efficient methodologies such as speed-breeding and other advanced techniques to develop superior seeds tailored to the needs of African farmers.



He underscored the necessity of aligning scientific endeavors with societal demands, stressing the importance of breeding crop varieties that enhance smallholders' resilience against environmental challenges.



Reflecting on the disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, Prof. Danquah underscored the vulnerability of African food supply chains and stressed the need for self-sufficiency in meeting the continent's nutritional requirements.



The esteemed professor called for concerted efforts to address brain drain within Africa, emphasizing the value of international experience while advocating for the retention of African talent within the continent.



Prof. Danquah highlighted the pivotal role of organizations and facilities in fostering a conducive environment for African scientists, emphasizing the need for top-tier research infrastructure and sustainable career prospects.



Prof. Danquah expressed optimism about the transformative impact of African agricultural science, citing the achievements of WACCI alumni across the continent as a testament to the potential of homegrown innovation. He called for sustained commitment from governments, institutions, and stakeholders to realize the full potential of Africa's agricultural sector.