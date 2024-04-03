Prof Frimpong-Boateng calls for educational reforms to enhance practical skills

General News of Wednesday, 3 April 2024

Renowned cardiologist and former government official, Professor Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng, has voiced criticism against Ghana's educational framework, highlighting its heavy emphasis on theoretical learning.



In an interview with JoyNews, Prof. Frimpong-Boateng underscored the need for significant reforms within the educational sector to equip Ghanaian students with the practical skills necessary for global competitiveness.



Expressing concern over the disconnect between classroom education and real-world applications, Prof. Frimpong-Boateng cited the example of a mechanical engineering graduate lacking practical experience, thus facing challenges in securing employment opportunities.



He emphasized the importance of education in addressing societal challenges and advocated for a targeted approach to curriculum development, emphasizing problem-solving skills over rote memorization.



Prof. Frimpong-Boateng questioned the efficacy of Ghana's Free Senior High School policy, proposing alternative measures to address students' needs and enhance the quality of education.



He suggested the establishment of feeding centers at the district level to ensure uniformity and quality in meal provision, rather than distributing free meals directly to schools.



The former minister's remarks have ignited discussions about the effectiveness of Ghana's educational system and the necessity for comprehensive reforms to better prepare students for the workforce and practical life challenges.