Prof Frimpong Boateng raises concerns over deteriorating state of National Cardiothoracic Centre

General News of Wednesday, 3 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Former Minister for Science and Environment, Professor Kwabena Frimpong Boateng, has voiced his dismay regarding the declining state of the National Cardiothoracic Centre, emphasizing that it falls short of its envisioned standard.



In an interview on JoyNews’ AM Show on Wednesday, April 3, Professor Frimpong Boateng expressed his disappointment with the current condition of the center, stressing the urgent need for significant enhancements for the benefit of the Ghanaian populace.



He attributed the center's deterioration to the circumstances surrounding his departure from the institution he played a role in establishing, citing challenges created by certain colleagues that impeded his effectiveness.



"The centre deteriorated after I have left because of the way I was driven out. I was asked to leave. It is just like driving God out of the universe he created," he said.