Prof. Gatsi questions Akufo-Addo's decision amid anti-LGBTQ+ bill controversy

Dean of the University of Cape Coast Business School, Professor John Gatsi, has voiced criticism against President Akufo-Addo's decision to postpone assenting to the anti-LGBTQ+ bill until after a Supreme Court ruling.



President Akufo-Addo has commented on Parliament's passage of the bill, stating that action would be taken after the Supreme Court's decision.



However, Prof. Gatsi questioned the basis of the President's stance, highlighting that the bill is not yet law.



Speaking on TV3's Ghana Tonight program, he questioned the need for Supreme Court clarification when the bill hasn't completed the legislative process.



Prof. Gatsi expressed concerns about lobbying efforts opposing the bill's signing, suggesting international influence and financial pressure.



Meanwhile, the Finance Ministry has urged the President not to assent to the bill, citing potential financial repercussions, including the loss of over US$3.8 billion in World Bank financing for various projects.