Prof. Gyampo backs Minority's plan to impeach Akufo-Addo

General News of Sunday, 31 March 2024

Prof. Ransford Gyampo has endorsed the Minority's intention to impeach President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, acknowledging that while they may not secure the required two-thirds majority, the attempt itself holds historical significance.



He emphasized that initiating an impeachment process against the president, even if unsuccessful, would be a meaningful step.



The Minority in Parliament has announced its intention to impeach President Akufo-Addo, citing his refusal to assent to the anti-gay bill as a breach of the law. Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, the Minority Leader, stated at a press conference in Accra that they will soon commence the impeachment process.



In an interview on TV3, Gyampo said, "The President appears to be telling Ghanaians that he’s exiting and hence he’s a dead-goat and doesn’t care about what anyone says or does. Even when the general will of the good people of Ghana has been resoundingly expressed against LGBT, the President seems to want to swim against the tide by resorting to surreptitious and disingenuous maneuverings just to undermine the will of the people."



"But we cannot allow a President to behave anyhow he pleases just because he’s exiting and so he’s a dead-goat. We must act on presidential dead-goatism before it overly frustrates Ghanaians and pushes unscrupulous people to act in an unorthodox manner."



Regarding the recent dismissal of a suit against the consideration of new ministerial nominees, Prof. Gyampo clarified that this decision does not compel Parliament to approve the nominees.



"It is not a marching order to act on the ministerial nominees of the president," he said.



He added, "Parliament is superior to the executive arm…President Akufo-Addo has a nation to govern and so the responsibility lies on him to act in a manner that shows cooperation because if the hung parliament decides to frustrate the government we will all suffer."