Prof Gyampo criticises Akufo-Addo's reshuffle, calls for Ofori-Atta's accountability

General News of Sunday, 18 February 2024

Prof Ransford Gyampo, a Political Science Lecturer at the University of Ghana, expressed disapproval of President Akufo-Addo's decision to reshuffle Ken Ofori-Atta from the Finance Minister position.



Gyampo, also the President of UTAG-UG, argued that Ofori-Atta should have retained his role to shoulder full responsibility for the economic challenges facing the country.



In an interview with TV3 on February 17, Prof Gyampo questioned the transparency and fairness of the reshuffle, suggesting that it was not solely based on competence but influenced by partisan motives.



He emphasised the difficulty in assigning blame and praise with last-minute changes, stating, "This reshuffle is more partisan in direction than nation-building."



President Akufo-Addo, on February 14, announced the appointment of Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam as the new Finance Minister, replacing Ken Ofori-Atta, who had served in the position for seven years. The decision came amidst the latest ministerial reshuffle.



Despite facing economic challenges and calls for dismissal from some members of Ghana's Parliament, Ofori-Atta held the position of Ghana's longest-serving finance minister. Calls for his resignation had been made by around 80 NPP MPs in October 2022 and echoed by the NDC parliamentary caucus in February 2023. However, President Akufo-Addo resisted these calls, urging Parliament to wait until discussions with the IMF concluded.