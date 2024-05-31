Prof. Gyampo criticises NPP's alleged scheme to jail Ato Forson

General News of Friday, 31 May 2024

Professor Ransford Gyampo, a Political Science Lecturer at the University of Ghana, has condemned the prosecution of Minority Leader Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson in the ongoing ambulance case, labeling it a "vicious scheme" orchestrated by the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).



Professor Gyampo expressed his concerns on Facebook, asserting that this purported act by the NPP "should be worrying to all well-meaning Ghanaians who cherish our cohesion and peace."



In his witness statement, Richard Jakpa, the third accused in the ambulance case, alleged that Attorney General Godfred Dame admitted to being pressured by President Akufo-Addo and former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta to prosecute Dr. Forson.



Professor Gyampo emphasized that if Jakpa's accusations are proven true, the NPP would be the "worst offenders in decimating public confidence in our court and judicial processes."



"The vicious scheme to jail Ato Forson at all costs by the NPP, as revealed by Richard Jakpa’s recent application in court, should be worrying to all well-meaning Ghanaians who cherish our cohesion and peace. In his witness statement, Jakpa, I am told, testifies on oath that the Attorney-General told him that the reason for his inclusion in the prosecution is to mask the real intention behind the whole trial and that it was the President of the Republic and Ken Ofori-Atta who are mounting pressure for Ato Forson to be jailed. Jakpa is therefore asking the court for an opportunity to testify to these matters and be cross-examined," Gyampo wrote.



"If truly, someone deserves to be punished, so should it be. But if Jakpa successfully adduces evidence to back his claims, the NPP would succeed in being the worst offenders in decimating public confidence in our court and judicial processes," he further stated.



"It is disappointing to note that these things are happening under a regime that we all thought knew better," he added.



