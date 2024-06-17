Prof Gyampo predicts doom for NPP MPs

Politics of Monday, 17 June 2024

Source: dailynewsghana.net

Professor Ransford Gyampo, a senior political science lecturer at the University of Ghana, has warned that New Patriotic Party (NPP) MPs who endorsed Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia might lose their seats.



In several constituencies, including Effutu, Awutu Senya East, and Ayawaso West Wuogon, Kennedy Agyapong, Bawumia's close contender, won despite the MPs' endorsements.



Speaking on Adom FM, Prof. Gyampo highlighted that these MPs are "sitting on a ticking time bomb" as their inability to secure votes for Bawumia shows a lack of control in their constituencies.



Dr. Bawumia was elected NPP flagbearer, securing 61.47% of the vote.