Source: GNA

Prof Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang courts support of Nyakrom chiefs, people

Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, NDC's 2024 running mate, visited the Omanhene of Agona Nyakrom, Okofo Katakyi Nyakoh Eku X, during her Central Region campaign.

She introduced the Agona West Parliamentary Candidate, Mrs. Ernestina Ofori Dangbey, highlighting her local roots.

Opoku-Agyemang urged support for presidential candidate John Mahama.

The Omanhene advised NDC supporters to avoid conflicts, campaign respectfully, and attract voters.

He invited Opoku-Agyemang to the Annual Akwambo Festival on August 10, 2024.

