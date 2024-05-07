Prof. John K.M. Mawutor appointed as UPSA's new Vice-Chancellor

General News of Tuesday, 7 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Governing Council of the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), has appointed Prof. John Kwaku Mensah Mawutor as the third Vice-Chancellor of the institution.



The appointment, effective from January 1, 2025, was made at a Special Council meeting held on Monday, May 6, 2024.



Prof. Mawutor, currently serving as the Pro Vice-Chancellor at UPSA, has more than 20 years of experience in academia and industry. He has been instrumental in overseeing academic affairs, promoting program development, and enhancing teaching and learning processes at UPSA.



His leadership has been marked by a focus on quality assurance and

efficiency in academic processes.



Starting his career at UPSA as a lecturer in 2008, Prof. Mawutor has held various positions within the institution, including Programme Coordinator, Vice-Dean, and Dean of the School of Graduate Studies from 2016 to 2022. He has significantly contributed to the growth of UPSA’s graduate programs, both in terms of student population and program offerings.



The registrar, Mrs. Lorraine Gyan, in a letter, stated that Prof. Mawutor is a seasoned academic with a strong research background in accounting and finance. He has authored numerous refereed articles, conference papers, and books on financial planning.



Additionally, he has served on several national committees and boards, including the Coastal Development Authority and the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund).



As a Chartered Accountant and Professor of Finance, Prof. Mawutor brings a wealth of experience and expertise to his new role. He is highly respected within the academic community and is known for his commitment to excellence.



Prof. Mawutor is also actively involved in his community as an Elder at the Church of Pentecost, LA area, Kokomlemle Assembly.



Prof. Mawutor will succeed Prof. Abednego F.O. Amartey, whose tenure ends on December 31, 2024. Prof. Amartey has overseen eight years of remarkable growth at UPSA.



The appointment of Prof. Mawutor is expected to further advance UPSA's academic excellence and institutional development.