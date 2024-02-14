Prof. Kanton urges farmers to form a non-partisan national union

General News of Wednesday, 14 February 2024

Professor Roger Kanton, a former Research Scientist at the Savannah Agricultural Research Institute (SARI) of the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), has suggested the establishment of a national union of Ghanaian farmers to advocate for better agricultural policies and support systems across the country, Graphic Online reports.



The union would be non-partisan and comprise various actors in the agriculture value chain who share a common goal of addressing challenges in the sector. It would also need to have offices at national, regional, and district levels, free from external influences.



Speaking at a public lecture during a forum organized by the alumni of Swedru Senior High School (SWESCO), Professor Kanton emphasized the need for policies that prioritize farmers as the backbone of the economy, given that the agriculture sector contributes more than 20% to the country's GDP.



He called on the government to abolish taxes on the importation of agricultural machinery and equipment, enabling importers to bring in modern machinery and equipment to improve agriculture's productivity.



He also recommended the establishment of a local fertilizer manufacturing company to increase local production and supply input to farmers.



For agricultural transformation to occur, Professor Kwame Agyei Frimpong, an associate professor in soil fertility at the Soil Science Department of the University of Cape Coast, believes that there must be a radical shift in how agriculture is perceived and treated.



Agriculture should be seen as a sustainable business that requires deliberate investment. Progressive agriculture policies must target investment in the value chain and development of infrastructure for the storage and distribution of agricultural produce.



Professor Festus Annor-Frimpong, a Professor at the Department of Agriculture Economics and Extension at the College of Agriculture at the University of Cape Coast, believes that revolutionizing agriculture requires prioritizing the production and consumption of local food.



He expressed concern that Ghana imports a significant amount of food commodities at exorbitant costs, aside from maize, yam, cassava, and plantain, which the country is self-sufficient in.