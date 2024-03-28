Prof. Larry Diamond raises concerns over global democracy decline

General News of Thursday, 28 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Professor Larry Diamond, a Democracy Scholar at the Hoover Institute and Stanford University, has voiced his apprehensions regarding the global downturn of democracy, citing fewer democracies worldwide compared to a decade ago.



During an interview on The Point of View on Citi TV, Prof. Diamond highlighted countries like Niger, Burkina Faso, Mali, and Tunisia, where insurgencies have emerged, signaling challenges to democratic governance.



He attributed the decline of democracy to government failures in controlling corruption and ensuring good governance, alongside increasing social polarization fueled by social media and disinformation campaigns from authoritarian regimes like Russia and China.



The Democracy Scholar emphasized citizens' high expectations for economic progress, underscoring the need for strengthened democratic institutions and concerted efforts to combat corruption globally.