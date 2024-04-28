Prof. Martin Oteng-Ababio recognized as distinguished scholar in African Geography

Regional News of Sunday, 28 April 2024

Source: www.ug.edu.gh

Prof. Martin Oteng-Ababio, from the Department of Geography and Resource Development at the University of Ghana, and former Acting Provost , College of Education, has been recognised as the 2024 Kwadwo Konadu Agyemang Distinguished Scholar in African Geography by the African Specialty Group (ASA) of the American Association of Geographers (AAG).



This award is highly esteemed and is granted on a yearly basis. It is noteworthy that this is the first time an African from an African University has been granted such an award. All previous awardees had come from Universities in Europe and the Americas.



In an appreciation post cited on his official Facebook page commenting on the award, Prof. Oteng-Ababio mentioned that he is deeply grateful to God for guiding him through his journey.



He further noted that he feels incredibly privileged to have his research accomplishments acknowledged by his national and international colleagues, as well as the members of the Association of American Geographers.



“I share this award with the University of Ghana for providing institutional support as well as my colleagues at the Department of Geography and Resource Development,” Prof. Oteng-Ababio said.



He acknowledged the efforts of his research colleagues and Co-Principal Investigators at the University of Copenhagen and University of Roskilde, both in Denmark as well as those from the University of Stuttgart, Germany and the University of Miami, USA, with whom he shared the award. He emphasised that they played a crucial role in their collective mission to narrate the African story.



Prof. Oteng-Ababio also expressed his gratitude to DANIDA, the agency that funded the project, for their unwavering support.



Attributing this great feat to the support he received from his family, he remarked, “I dedicate this award to my entire family for their steadfast love and support, most importantly to my late sister Margaret Oteng”.



He concluded by conveying his appreciation to his students, whose enthusiasm and unique outlook have enabled him to expand his own knowledge.