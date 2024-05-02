Prof. Monty Jones: World Food Prize winner passes away at 73

General News of Thursday, 2 May 2024

Source: FARA

Africa’s pioneering agricultural scientist and the first recipient of the World Food Prize, Prof. Monty Patrick Jones, has died at the age of 73.



Renowned for his groundbreaking work in developing New Rice for Africa rice varieties to combat food insecurity, Dr. Jones served as the founding Executive Director of the Forum for Agricultural Research in Africa (FARA).



Leading FARA from June 2002 to June 2013, Prof. Jones left an indelible mark, completing two impactful terms. His leadership extended beyond FARA, as he also chaired the Global Forum on Agricultural Research (GFAR) from 2010 to 2013.



Dr. Aggrey Agumya, the current Executive Director of FARA, announced the sad news, emphasizing Prof. Jones’s pivotal role in shaping FARA’s foundation and its subsequent growth. He described Prof. Jones as serving Africa with unwavering dedication, passion, and relentless drive.



Prof. Monty Jones was honoured as the first African to receive the World Food Prize in 2004 for his pioneering work on NERICA rice varieties. Time Magazine recognized his impact by naming him one of the 100 most influential people in the world under the SCIENTISTS & THINKERS category in 2007.



Full Press Release – FARA



It is with profound sadness and a heavy heart that the Executive Director of the Forum for Agricultural Research in Africa (FARA), Dr Aggrey Agumya announces the passing of FARA’s founding Executive Director, Prof Monty Patrick Jones, a national of Sierra Leone. His death occurred on Sunday 28th April 2024. He was 73 years.



Prof Jones (or “MPJ” as his staff fondly called him, led the FARA Secretariat as Executive Secretary / Executive Director from its inception in June 2002 to June 2013 when he completed his second term. He also served as the Chairperson of the Global Forum on Agricultural Research (GFAR) from 2010 to 2013.



Prof. Monty Jones was the first African to be awarded the World Food Prize. He won the award in 2004 for his discovery of the genetic process to create the New Rice for Africa (NERICA). In 2007, Time Magazine named him one of the 100 most influential persons in the world under SCIENTISTS & THINKERS category. He masterfully leveraged the reputation and prestige that came with this recognition to advance agricultural research and innovation in Africa and globally and to elevate the profile of FARA and the sub-regional agricultural research organisations.



Prof. Monty Jones was a visionary. He was instrumental in laying the foundation of FARA and in shaping what the organisation has become. At FARA he served Africa with unwavering dedication and passion, and with relentless drive.

Upon leaving FARA in 2013 Prof. Monty Jones returned to his country, Sierra Leone, to serve as a Special Adviser to the President and Ambassador-at-large. In February 2016 he was appointed Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Food Security, a position he held up to April 2018. He leaves a strong legacy in Africa’s agricultural research and innovation domain which FARA will honour in his memory.