Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang inspires graduates at Tsentse Skills Development Centre

General News of Sunday, 24 December 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang graced the stage at the Tsentse Skills Development Centre's 7th Graduation, celebrating the achievements of talented individuals ready to make their mark in diverse fields.



The event marked the completion of studies for over 40 young women specializing in Fashion Design, Cosmetology, Hairdressing, Floral Decoration, Beadwork, and Catering/Cookery. These participants received support from the Member of Parliament for Ablekuma South, Hon. Okoh Vanderpuije.



In her address, Professor Opoku-Agyemang commended the graduates for seizing the opportunity for self-employment provided by the Tsentse Skills Development Center. She emphasized the importance of personal control over their chosen professions and congratulated them on the impressive outcomes of their eight-month training.



Highlighting the significance of effective communication, the Prof. Opoku-Agyemang urged the graduates to maintain open and professional communication with their clients. She shared practical advice, such as informing clients about schedule changes promptly to avoid disappointment and potential loss of business.



Professor Opoku-Agyemang encouraged the graduates to foster respectful relationships with both clients and colleagues, emphasizing the importance of professionalism.







She also expressed gratitude to Hon. Vanderpuije, the founder and major sponsor of the Skills Development Centre, for his vision in empowering young women towards self-reliance.



Acknowledging the role of parents, guardians, teachers, and staff members, she appreciated them for ensuring that the young women now had the means to lead economically independent lives.



Professor Naana Opoku-Agyemang, appealed for an inclusive effort to encourage young men to enroll in skills development programmes, emphasizing the importance of unlocking their full potential.



