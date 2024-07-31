Prof. Naana Jane is incorruptible, committed to Ghana – Mahama extols running mate

Politics of Wednesday, 31 July 2024

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

NDC Flagbearer John Dramani Mahama has praised his Running Mate, Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, as a “remarkable individual” poised to drive Ghana’s progress.



During a visit to the Central Regional House of Chiefs, Mahama highlighted Opoku-Agyemang’s qualities—her culture, humility, compassion, and integrity.



He lauded her tenure as Education Minister for transformative initiatives, including the construction of over 2,000 school projects, introducing progressively free education, and eliminating the shift system.



Prof. Opoku-Agyemang committed to working diligently for NDC’s success in the December 7 elections, while Odeefo Amoakwa Buadu VIII encouraged the party to focus on regional development.