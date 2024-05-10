Prof. Ofori Marfo criticizes Dormaahene's appeal for NPP running mate from Bono region

General News of Friday, 10 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Former President of the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG), Professor Charles Ofori Marfo, has criticized Dormaahene, Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II, for publicly urging Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to select a running mate from the Bono region.



In his remarks, Prof. Marfo suggested that the chief chose an inappropriate platform for such a sensitive appeal.



Speaking on Oyerepa FM, Prof. Marfo stated, "The truth is, not everything that we say is meant for the public domain. Therefore, the Dormaahene had the opportunity, after meeting the Vice President, to privately call and present his request."



He cautioned against the potential consequences of making such statements publicly, arguing that it could be interpreted as playing ethnic politics.



Dormaahene, Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyeman Badu II, had earlier urged Dr. Bawumia to consider selecting a running mate from the Bono region. He listed several individuals from the region, including Martin Adjei Korsah, Ignatius Baffour Awuah, and Kwaku Agyemang Manu, highlighting their suitability for the position.



Responding to Dormaahene's appeal, Prof. Marfo emphasized the importance of inclusivity and cautioned against focusing solely on one region for political appointments. He warned that such a strategy could alienate voters from other regions.



The debate over regional representation in political appointments continues to spark discussions across Ghana, with various stakeholders weighing in on the matter.