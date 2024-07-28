Prof. Okoe Amartey adjudged CEO of the Decade

General News of Sunday, 28 July 2024

Source: upsa.edu.gh

Professor Abednego Feehi Okoe Amartey, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), has been honored as CEO of the Decade at the 2024 Ghana CEO Awards.



Prof. Amartey also received the CEO of the Year in Education award for his transformative leadership since 2017.



His tenure saw UPSA's global ranking, student enrollment, and academic programs double.



His infrastructure projects, funded internally, include student hostels and a Twin Tower block.



The awards, themed “CEOs for Climate: Steering towards a Greener Future,” celebrated leaders driving significant national development and sustainable innovation.