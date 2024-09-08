Prof. Opoku-Agyemang arrives in Tamale for Haruna Iddrisu’s campaign launch

Politics of Sunday, 8 September 2024

Source: starrfm.com.gh

NDC running mate, Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, arrived in Tamale on Sunday for the Tamale South Constituency’s parliamentary campaign launch for Hon. Haruna Iddrisu.



Tamale South is the largest constituency in the Northern Region, with Hon. Iddrisu securing the highest votes.



Known for his cross-party respect in Parliament, he is a key figure in the region.



At the launch, Prof. Opoku-Agyemang will thank the constituents for their support and emphasize the NDC’s plans in the 2024 manifesto, focusing on job creation, financial empowerment for women, youth opportunities, and support for Zongos.