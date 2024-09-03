Prof Opoku-Agyemang begins campaign tour of Western Region

Politics of Tuesday, 3 September 2024

Source: classfmonline.com

Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, the NDC's 2024 vice-presidential candidate, will kick off a three-day campaign tour of the Western Region on September 3, 2024.



Her itinerary includes visits to Tarkwa Nsuaem, Ahanta West, and Mpohor on the first day; Shama, Essikadu-Ketan, and Sekondi on the second; and Takoradi, Effia, and Kwesimintsim on the final day.



The tour aims to engage with voters, chiefs, and stakeholders to boost support for the NDC.



Prof. Opoku-Agyemang, potentially Ghana’s first female VP, will be joined by her campaign team and regional leaders.