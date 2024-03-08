Prof. Opoku-Agyemang confirms readiness to partner Mahama to serve Ghana

Politics of Friday, 8 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, the chosen running mate for NDC Flagbearer John Dramani Mahama, has expressed her readiness and determination to assist the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in regaining power from the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the upcoming 2024 general elections.



The National Executive Committee of the NDC officially endorsed Professor Opoku-Agyemang as the party's running mate, a decision she acknowledged with gratitude in a statement issued on Thursday, March 7, 2024. Prof Opoku-Agyemang conveyed her appreciation for the trust placed in her and emphasized her firm belief in Mr. Mahama's ability to bring transformative changes to the country.



Expressing her gratitude to both Mr. Mahama and the leadership of the NDC, Prof Opoku-Agyemang stated, "I am not one to take lightly the confidence reposed in me, neither am I oblivious of the national decay and widespread despondency in our beloved country." She affirmed her absolute readiness and commitment to partnering with Mr. Mahama to serve the people of Ghana with integrity, dignity, truthfulness, hard work, and patriotism, aiming to position the country as a beacon of hope and opportunity.



"I have no doubt in my mind that we can count on His Excellency John Mahama to give us that selfless, incorruptible, visionary, and inclusive leadership that Ghana urgently needs to transform the fortunes of Ghanaians," she added.



