Politics of Sunday, 18 August 2024

Source: starrfm.com.gh

NDC running mate Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang will continue her campaign tour of the Greater Accra Region on Monday, visiting Ablekuma North, Okaikoi North, and Dome Kwabenya.



Her tour will conclude on Tuesday with stops in the three Tema constituencies: Tema Central, Tema East, and Tema West.



This follows a successful tour of the region last week.