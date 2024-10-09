Prof. Opoku-Agyemang dares NAPO to prove NDC created curriculum on LGBTQ+

Politics of Wednesday, 9 October 2024

Source: starrfm.com

Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, the NDC’s running mate, has challenged Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, the NPP's running mate, to provide evidence for his claims that the NDC created a curriculum teaching LGBTQ+ issues.



Opoku-Agyemang's remarks came after Prempeh stated he discovered a Comprehensive Sexuality Education (CSE) curriculum developed under the NDC.



She questioned why these allegations have only surfaced now and called for proof, emphasizing that he should present documents to support his assertions about the curriculum's content.