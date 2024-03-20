Prof. Opoku-Agyemang donates to Central Region Muslims during Ramadan

General News of Wednesday, 20 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, the Vice Presidential Candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has once again demonstrated her commitment to fostering inclusivity and diversity by making a significant donation to the Muslim community in the Central Region.



This gesture has become an annual tradition for her, especially during Ramadan, a time of fasting, prayer, reflection, and charitable giving for Muslims worldwide.



Highlighting the cultural and religious significance of Ramadan, Professor Opoku-Agyemang emphasized the importance of empathy, solidarity, and support for the less fortunate, echoing teachings from the Quran that inspire her to make giving a cherished ritual.



She underscored the belief that fasting not only brings individual blessings but also national benefits, as prayers are offered for the peace, safety, and progress of the country.



During her visit, Professor Opoku-Agyemang donated various items including maize, beans, sugar, milk, and water, symbolizing her solidarity and support for the Muslim community.



The donation was received with gratitude by a representative of the Central Region Chief Imam, who acknowledged the significance of her continuous support. The Regional Chief Imam expressed appreciation for her gesture and offered prayers for her and the NDC.



In addition to her charitable activities, Professor Opoku-Agyemang paid a courtesy call on the Oguaa Manhen, Osabarima Kwesi Atta XI, at his Eminstimadze palace, demonstrating respect for local customs and traditions.



The Paramount Chief commended her for her reverence and understanding of the culture of the people, wishing her well in her renewed role as the NDC's Vice Presidential Candidate.



Accompanied by regional NDC executives and other party members, Professor Opoku-Agyemang also interacted with market women and customers at the Kotokuraba Market, engaging with the local community and reaffirming her commitment to inclusivity and support for all.