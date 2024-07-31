You are here: HomeNews2024 07 31Article 1965110

Politics of Wednesday, 31 July 2024

    

Source: GNA

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang embarks on a three-day tour of the Central Region

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

The campaign aims to highlight the NDC's commitment to regional development The campaign aims to highlight the NDC's commitment to regional development

Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, the running mate to NDC's John Dramani Mahama, has embarked on a three-day campaign tour of the Central Region starting July 30.

Her tour includes a visit to the Central Regional House of Chiefs to seek their blessings, followed by interactions with traditional leaders, religious figures, market vendors, and other stakeholders.

The campaign aims to highlight the NDC's commitment to regional development, strengthen party support, and appeal to floating voters, enhancing overall voter engagement and support for the upcoming elections.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment