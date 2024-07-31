Prof. Opoku-Agyemang embarks on a three-day tour of the Central Region

Politics of Wednesday, 31 July 2024

Source: GNA

Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, the running mate to NDC's John Dramani Mahama, has embarked on a three-day campaign tour of the Central Region starting July 30.



Her tour includes a visit to the Central Regional House of Chiefs to seek their blessings, followed by interactions with traditional leaders, religious figures, market vendors, and other stakeholders.



The campaign aims to highlight the NDC's commitment to regional development, strengthen party support, and appeal to floating voters, enhancing overall voter engagement and support for the upcoming elections.