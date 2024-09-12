You are here: HomeNews2024 09 12Article 1980548

Source: radiogoldlive.com

Prof Opoku-Agyemang fires back at Akufo-Addo over “Go to Private Schools” comment

Opoku-Agyemang called for the government to focus on improving the quality of education Opoku-Agyemang called for the government to focus on improving the quality of education

NDC vice presidential candidate Professor Opoku-Agyemang has criticized President Akufo-Addo's suggestion that parents who can afford private education should opt out of the free Senior High School (SHS) program.

She argued that the comment reveals a lack of empathy for the less fortunate who rely on the free SHS system.

Opoku-Agyemang called for the government to focus on improving the quality of education for all rather than encouraging the wealthy to leave the free program, which aims to bridge educational gaps between different socio-economic groups.

