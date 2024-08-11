Prof. Opoku-Agyemang reaffirms NDC’s commitment to promoting quality education

Politics of Sunday, 11 August 2024

Source: starrfm.com.gh

During the Meko Bono Festival in Techiman, Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, running mate for the NDC, reiterated John Mahama's dedication to enhancing education.



She emphasized plans to refine the free education policy by eliminating the double-track system and establishing tertiary campuses in new regions.



Accompanied by former First Lady Lordina Mahama, Prof. Opoku-Agyemang highlighted the NDC's commitment to creating sustainable jobs, focusing on vocational and technical education, and ensuring peaceful elections.



She praised the Bono people for their cultural contributions and urged respect and justice for all.