General News of Friday, 27 September 2024

Source: MyNews Gh

Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) vice presidential candidate, is set to visit Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II today.



This visit precedes an NDC women’s conference in Kumasi on Monday.



Opoku-Agyemang has been actively promoting the NDC's agenda in the Western Region, emphasizing the party's commitment to tackling corruption in Ghana.