Prof. Opoku-Agyemang tours Ashanti Region

Politics of Monday, 28 October 2024

Source: 3news

The NDC’s Vice Presidential candidate, Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, is launching a four-day campaign tour across key constituencies in the Ashanti Region, starting today.



Her stops include Asawase, Ejisu, and Obuasi West, where she’ll meet with Muslim women, professional groups, and artisans, alongside NDC members and supporters.



Prof. Opoku-Agyemang aims to highlight the NDC’s achievements in the region, including the Kejetia Market and other development projects.



She’ll also emphasize John Mahama’s dedication to growth, jobs, and women’s financial empowerment, encouraging support for his candidacy.