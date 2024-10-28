You are here: HomeNews2024 10 28Article 1999553

Politics of Monday, 28 October 2024

    

Source: 3news

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang tours Ashanti Region

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang

The NDC’s Vice Presidential candidate, Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, is launching a four-day campaign tour across key constituencies in the Ashanti Region, starting today.

Her stops include Asawase, Ejisu, and Obuasi West, where she’ll meet with Muslim women, professional groups, and artisans, alongside NDC members and supporters.

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang aims to highlight the NDC’s achievements in the region, including the Kejetia Market and other development projects.

She’ll also emphasize John Mahama’s dedication to growth, jobs, and women’s financial empowerment, encouraging support for his candidacy.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment