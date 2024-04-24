Prof Opoku-Agyemang will restore dignity of the office of vice president – Fifi Kwetey

Politics of Wednesday, 24 April 2024

Fifi Kwetey, the General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), lauded the integrity of Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, emphasizing her honesty as a quality that can elevate the Vice President's Office.



Speaking at Prof. Opoku-Agyemang's formal presentation at the University of Professional Studies (UPSA) on Wednesday, April 24, Kwetey expressed confidence in her ability to restore dignity to the office, which he claimed had been tarnished in recent years.



Kwetey urged Prof. Opoku-Agyemang to uphold her honesty and remain true to herself, assuring that Ghanaians trust her to bring relief and hope if the NDC wins the 2024 general elections.



He highlighted the current state of the country, emphasizing the need for moral integrity and honesty in leadership to alleviate the suffering and hardship experienced by many Ghanaians.



"The office has become an office that is simply an epitome of deception, lack of credibility, lack of trustworthiness, corruption, taking this country to a level where governance has become a joke.



"In you, Naana Jane, we see an individual who is not just an integrity but an individual who will restore that office to a place it used to be. The office today has been degraded, we believe you will restore that office," he said.