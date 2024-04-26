Prof. Stephen Jobson Mitchual inducted as UEW's fifth Vice-Chancellor

Regional News of Friday, 26 April 2024

Professor Stephen Jobson Mitchual has been formally inducted as the fifth Vice-Chancellor of the University of Education, Winneba (UEW), at a ceremony held at the university last Friday.



With over two decades of experience in academic and administrative roles in higher education, Prof. Mitchual's induction marks a new chapter for the university.



He was officially robed, presented with the university's official regalia, and handed the staff and medallion to signify the commencement of his tenure, Graphic Online reports.



During the ceremony, the General Superintendent of the Assemblies of God, Ghana, Rev. Dr. Stephen Yenusom Wengam, presented Prof. Mitchual with a Bible and oil, symbolizing his faith, and offered prayers for a successful tenure.



In his inaugural address, Prof. Mitchual outlined his vision for UEW, highlighting his plans to expand the university's academic offerings by establishing a College of Medical and Aligned Sciences and a Law School.



These additions, he believes, will not only enhance educational opportunities but also meet the evolving needs of the community.

Prof. Mitchual emphasized the importance of academic excellence, innovation, and inclusive growth for the university's future.



He committed to addressing curriculum deficiencies to ensure that the university's training is responsive to national and international needs.



Additionally, he pledged to strengthen the university's research and innovation culture, aiming to tackle critical societal challenges through interdisciplinary cooperation and technology-driven solutions.



The new Vice-Chancellor also expressed his commitment to promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion within the university community. He emphasized the importance of creating a welcoming and inclusive campus environment where every member feels valued and empowered to contribute.



Prof. Mitchual highlighted the significance of unity in achieving the university's vision, stating that "every worker's role is crucial."



In his address, Deputy Minister of Education, Rev. John Ntim Fordjour, commended Prof. Mitchual's induction as a new dawn for the university.



He pledged government support for the new Vice-Chancellor, emphasizing the government's commitment to increasing access to education and promoting science, technology, and mathematics education.



The Chancellor of UEW and Omanhen of Effutu Traditional Area, Neenyi Ghartey VII, expressed confidence in Prof. Mitchual's ability to lead the university to greater heights, citing his wealth of experience and commitment to the university's core values.