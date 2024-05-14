Prof. Tettey urges gov't to ban caustic soda sales

General News of Tuesday, 14 May 2024

Professor Mark Mawutor Tettey, a consultant cardiologist and acting Director of the National Cardiothoracic Centre (NCTC), has called for the banning of caustic soda sales in open markets across Ghana.



He emphasized that such a ban would prevent accidental ingestion, especially by children, and the severe health consequences that follow.



Prof. Tettey highlighted the dangers of caustic soda ingestion, which can destroy nerves and muscles involved in swallowing, leading to life-long disabilities or even death.



He urged stakeholders to enact policies and regulations to control the import, packaging, and sale of this substance, particularly targeting illiterate and semi-literate mothers who might not be aware of its dangers.



During his address at the University of Ghana, Prof. Tettey showcased images of children suffering from caustic soda ingestion, underscoring the corrosive and harmful nature of the substance. He noted that while developed countries have banned its sale due to safety concerns, Ghana should also take steps to protect its citizens.



Caustic soda, often used in local soap making, is sold in unlabelled containers, making it easily mistaken for water by children and leading to tragic accidents.



Prof. Tettey stressed the need for awareness and education, especially among vulnerable communities, to prevent such incidents.



The complications from caustic soda ingestion, such as severe throat damage, require complex surgical procedures for treatment.



Prof. Tettey highlighted the challenges faced in restoring swallowing function in patients with such injuries, noting that prevention through regulation is crucial to avoid these tragic outcomes.