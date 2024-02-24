Professor Abagale urges Parliament to pass National Research Fund

General News of Saturday, 24 February 2024

Source: GNA

Professor Felix Kofi Abagale, the Director of West African Centre for Water, Irrigation and Sustainable Agriculture (WACWISA) of the University for Development Studies (UDS) has called on Parliament to pass the much-awaited National Research Fund before it rises later this year.



That would ensure the availability of resources for the conduct of research out of which the findings and data generated could oropel the country’s growth and development.



Prof Abagale made the call while delivering an address at this year’s Fourth IRAD (Irrigation and Agriculture Development) International Conference at Nyankpala, near Tamale.



The two-day conference, organised by WACWISA, which ended on Thursday, provided a scientific platform necessary for deepening established relationships and sharing scientific ideas and innovations emanating from research works of scientists across Africa and the globe.



It was on the theme: “Climate Change, Water, Food Systems and One Health: A Need for Sustainable Solutions”.



Professor Abagale said the National Research Fund, which had been in Parliament for some time now, should be passed before the Eighth Parliament rose so that it would not be reintroduced in the next Parliament to go through another lengthy process of approval.



He also called on funding organisations to contribute to research and development of new knowledge and technologies, particularly in water resources development.



Professor Seidu Al-hassan, Vice-Chancellor of UDS, said the University had launched a Research Fund to make resources available to lecturers and students to undertake their various projects.



He said the UDS had taken the lead to establish various departments and centres to contribute meaningfully to solving many of the challenges of the country.