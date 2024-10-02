You are here: HomeNews2024 10 02Article 1988603

Professor Christiana Hammond appointed first female Rector of UniMAC - GIJ

The Institute of Journalism (IJ) at the University of Media, Arts, and Communication (UniMAC-IJ) has appointed Professor Christiana Hammond as its first female rector.

This appointment reflects the university's commitment to gender parity, academic excellence, and inclusive leadership.

UniMAC's Vice Chancellor, Professor Eric Opoku Mensah, expressed optimism for the transformation and growth Professor Hammond will bring to the university in her new role.

