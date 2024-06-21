You are here: HomeNews2024 06 21Article 1952525

Professor Rita Akosua Dickson reappointed for second term as KNUST Vice Chancellor

Professor (Mrs.) Rita Akosua Dickson has been reappointed for a second two-year term as Vice Chancellor of Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

The University Council made this decision at its 282nd Regular Meeting on June 20, 2024, extending her tenure until July 31, 2026. This follows the Council’s approval of recommendations from a committee evaluating her

