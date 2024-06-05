Profile: Godfred Dame, Ghana’s youngest Attorney General turns 45 today

General News of Wednesday, 5 June 2024

Source: TIG Post

Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Godfred Yeboah Dame, is celebrating his 45th birthday.



Dame, the nation's youngest Attorney General, has had a distinguished career. He studied at Adisadel College and obtained his LLB in 2001, followed by his professional law qualification in 2003.



He began his legal practice at Akufo-Addo, Prempeh & Co. and received the Open Society Initiative Fellowship in 2006, leading him to the University of Oxford.



Dame played a key role in reviewing the 2013 Election Petition Verdict and contributed to the NPP Manifesto Committee on Governance in 2016.



He has also been active in sports administration and has made significant contributions to the legal field in Ghana.