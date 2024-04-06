Project launched to boost waste management and circular economy in Ghana

General News of Saturday, 6 April 2024

City Waste Recycling Limited, in partnership with an Australia-based company, has initiated a project to address Ghana's waste management challenges and promote a circular economy.



According to Graphic Online, the over €1 million project aims to establish waste-to-resource buyback centers across all 16 regions, focusing on collecting valuable waste materials like e-waste, batteries, plastic, and textiles.



The project will expand the network of waste collectors and introduce a concept to purchase recyclables at fair prices from the informal sector.



While City Waste Recycling Limited and JC Hagen of Austria are contributing 50% of the project's total investment, the Deutsche Entwicklungsgesellschaft (KfW/DEG), representing the German government, is covering the remaining 50%.



A stakeholders workshop, themed "Development of a Circular Economy," was organized to discuss the project's potential and bring together policymakers, industries, NGOs, and collection point operators.



The initiative aims to create green jobs, empower waste collectors, particularly women, and contribute to climate change adaptation and mitigation.



The project, which started in October 2021 and is scheduled to end by September 2024, has already gained active participation from various regions and organizations such as Caritas Ghana, Green Women International, the Presbyterian Church, and the Knights of Marshall.



By 2026, the project is expected to create over 6,260 jobs, including 4,000 new jobs for waste pickers.