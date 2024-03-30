Projects in Ashanti region facing setbacks due to debt restructuring - Regional Minister

General News of Saturday, 30 March 2024

Ashanti Regional Minister, Hon. Simon Osei Mensah, has revealed potential setbacks in completing key infrastructural projects in the region due to ongoing debt restructuring negotiations between Ghana and its external bilateral creditors.



The delay in finalizing negotiations, particularly with the Paris Club, has stalled disbursements, impacting projects like the Komfo Anokye Maternity Block, the second phase of the Kejetia Market Project, and the Kumasi Airport expansion.



Speaking to Kojo Marfo on Abusua FM, Hon. Simon Osei Mensah acknowledged the challenges posed by the Debt and Developmental Expenditure Program (DDEP), cautioning that completion and commissioning timelines for these projects might be affected. Despite assurances of progress, uncertainties remain regarding the immediate future of these critical initiatives.



Addressing the ongoing debate surrounding health projects in the region, Hon. Simon Osei Mensah highlighted the government's achievements in completing inherited projects and initiating new ones.



He emphasized the completion and operational status of several hospitals, including those in Bekwai, Tepa, Konongo, Fomena, and Kumawu, while underscoring ongoing efforts to enhance healthcare infrastructure.



Furthermore, Hon. Simon Osei Mensah reaffirmed the government's commitment to healthcare development, citing the establishment of infectious disease and containment centers in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.



He also outlined plans for commissioning district polyclinics and agenda 111 hospitals, expressing confidence in President Akufo Addo's pledge to commission a significant number of hospitals before the end of his tenure.