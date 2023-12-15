Promasidor and BIC to sponsor Emerald National Short Story Writing Competition .

General News of Friday, 15 December 2023

Source: Joe Lartey Jnr, Contributor

Susuli Marketing Services Ltd, Marketing representatives for BIC in Ghana and Promasidor, producers of quality food across the world are the Sponsors of the maiden edition of the Emerald National Short Story Writing Competition.



The competition which was opened online earlier this year will award 10 contestants for their short stories. Both BIC and Promasidor are companies that support Education in Ghana.



Awardees will take home BIC products such as Exercise books, Pens and Mathematical Instruments as well as different types of Cowbell products from Promasidor.



According to the Chief organiser of the competition Nii Awuley Lartey, the window for the next competition is expected to be opened in March 2024.