Prominent Ghanaian lawyer Nana Serwah Godson-Amamoo passes away in Dubai

Nana Serwah Godson-Amamoo, a lawyer in private practice and a partner at AB & David Africa, a leading law firm in Ghana, has tragically passed away in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.



Reports from asaaseradio.com indicate that she collapsed after returning from a scuba diving excursion, a form of underwater diving with independent breathing equipment, and subsequently passed away.



Nana Serwah was a highly respected legal professional with over 19 years of experience, specializing in energy and extractive industries.



She was a key figure in AB & David Africa's Natural Resources and Extractive Industries Practice Group, where she advised clients on various legal and strategic matters related to energy, mining, and natural resources.



Additionally, she led the firm's Government Business and Regulation Practice Group, focusing on public sector organizational and policy reform. She played a crucial role in assisting African governments with industry legislation, capacity building, and system improvement initiatives.