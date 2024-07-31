Promise to hand over to me if I win the election – Mahama tells Akufo-Addo

Politics of Wednesday, 31 July 2024

Source: 3news

John Dramani Mahama, the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has asserted that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo does not have the authority to decide who he will hand over power to after the general elections.



Addressing the Central Regional House of Chiefs, Mahama emphasized that the President must hand over to whoever the people of Ghana elect.



This response came after President Akufo-Addo stated he couldn't hand over to someone he defeated twice, implying his support for Dr. Bawumia instead.



Mahama highlighted that the electoral decision lies with the people, not the President.