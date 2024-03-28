Promptly address power challenges at Tema General Hospital – Central Tongu MP

Health News of Thursday, 28 March 2024

Source: CNR

Alexander Roosevelt, a Member of Parliament’s Health Committee, has condemned the recent power outage at Tema General Hospital as lacking empathy.



A distressing video emerged from the hospital’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, showing nurses struggling to care for infants during a power outage.

Expressing his dismay, the Central Tongu MP addressed the issue, referencing the historical significance of governments covering electricity bills for hospitals.



He criticized recent decisions to remove this support, highlighting the dire consequences witnessed during the recent outage.



The Central Tongu MP questioned the fairness of subjecting innocent babies to such conditions and urged immediate government intervention.



He emphasized the inadequacy of hospitals’ internally generated funds (IGF), labeling the situation as a display of insensitivity.



“It is not for any reason that governments over the years have decided to pay electricity bills for hospitals. But surprisingly, those who claim to have been doing better than anyone else have taken that off. And that is what we are witnessing today.



“What sin have those babies committed? There is a need for the government to relook at this particular development and do something about it immediately. Frankly speaking, IGF at the hospitals, they are nothing to write home about. It is a sign of insensitivity.”