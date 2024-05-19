Prophet Adom Kyei-Duah distributes $3 million to 20,000 congregants

Regional News of Sunday, 19 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

At the Believers Worship Center, there were scenes of jubilation when overseer Prophet Adom Kyei-Duah kept his word and distributed $3 million, which equals GH¢41,723,500, among his congregation.



This significant gesture is part of the overseer’s annual philanthropic efforts aimed at alleviating the financial burdens of his congregation.



Each member of the Adom and Phirocam University branches received GH¢2000, while the Second Chance Branch, with 3,447 members, received GH¢2,500 each, according to an Adomonline report.



This distribution reached over 20,000 church members across all branches nationwide, reflecting the extensive reach of the overseer’s generosity.



The atmosphere was electric as jubilant beneficiaries celebrated their windfall. Church members proudly displayed their money and expressed their joy with wild dance moves at the altar.



The outpouring of gratitude towards Prophet Adom Kyei-Duah was palpable, with many praising his consistent support and generosity.



Such sentiments were echoed by many, highlighting the profound impact of the overseer’s actions on the lives of his congregation.



Prophet Adom Kyei-Duah's philanthropic efforts continue to inspire and uplift his church community, making a tangible difference in the lives of thousands. His commitment to supporting his members demonstrates a deep sense of care and dedication to their well-being.