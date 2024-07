General News of Monday, 1 July 2024

Source: ghsplash.com

Ghanaian actor Kwadwo Nkansah LilWin has received instant healing at the Second Chance Ministry after prayers from Prophet Stephen Adom Kyei Duah.



LilWin, who had been wearing a neck brace following an accident, was invited by the Prophet during a church service.



After the prayers, LilWin removed the neck gear, signifying his immediate recovery. The event, captured on video, has since circulated on the internet.