Prophet Nana Agyeman predicts NDC victory in 2024 elections with 57% votes

Prophet Nana Owusu Agyeman, the Head Pastor of Possibility Worship Center, has made a bold prediction, foreseeing the National Democratic Congress (NDC) securing victory in the 2024 elections with more than 57% of the total votes cast.



Prophet Nana Agyeman asserts that he has received divine communication indicating that the NDC's presidential candidate, John Dramani Mahama, will emerge triumphant as Ghana's next president. Speaking in an interview on Okay FM on March 9, 2024, he emphasized the infallibility of this revelation.



"Whatever God has promised, He will fulfill. Today, I firmly state that the NDC will emerge victorious in the election, and there will be no need for a runoff; it will be a decisive win. John Dramani Mahama will secure a resounding victory for the glory of God,” he declared.



According to his prophecy, the NDC is poised to make significant inroads in the Ashanti Region, traditionally considered the stronghold of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), securing over one million votes there.



"Mark my words: the NDC will garner increased support in Kumasi. I have seen the figure 57% + 1, and no external force can alter the outcome. What God has decreed cannot be changed," he added.